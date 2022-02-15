Shehbaz Sharif offers Pervaiz Elahi key Punjab post

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has offered PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi a key post in order to seek the latter’s support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government, ARY News reported Tuesday, quoting informed sources.

They said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly conveyed this offer to the PML-Q leader through their mutual political friends.

The sources said Shehbaz Sharif sought the PML-Q’s support to make the proposed no-trust move successful. Aside from a key position in Punjab, they said the PML-N president offered that the two parties could work together in the future.

They said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has not yet responded to the PML-N offer.

The development comes a day after PML-Q leader and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi promised to continue supporting the incumbent government.

Speaking at an international symposium regarding hydro-power on Monday, he conveyed what is being dubbed a “clear message” to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in attendance at the event.

“We are political people and have relationships. It is our duty to meet with people and whoever comes to our home, we welcome him,” the PML-Q leader said, indirectly referring to Sunday’s meeting between the Chaudhry brothers and Shehbaz Sharif.

Pointing to PM Khan, Elahis said, “We have a relationship with you, which is meant to be maintained.”

