Shehbaz Sharif plea for long adjournment rejected

LAHORE: A court on Thursday extended until Feb 18 the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in a case registered against them for their alleged involvement in money laundering through their sugar mills.

Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused turned up before the court as Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan resumed hearing. The court ordered provision of copies of the chargesheet to all the accused for perusal.

The PML-N president’s lawyer stated before the court that he needed seven days’ time, at the very least, to peruse the case challan. Besides, he added a session of the National Assembly will begin from Feb 14, and therefore, asked for long adjournment of the case.

The judge turned down the counsel’s plea suggesting that Shehbaz Sharif could file an application to request exemption from in-person appearance if he travels to Islamabad to attend the NA session.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor told the court that he was ready to forward his argument on the accused’s applications seeking confirmation of the bail, requesting the judge to dismiss them.

Hamza’s counsel Amjad Parvaid couldn’t appear before the court. His associate said the counsel was busy before the high court. He said Hamza wants to engage another lawyer, for which he needs time.

The court adjourned the case until Feb 18.

