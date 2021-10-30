Shehbaz Sharif to represent PML-N at PDM rally today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif will represent the party in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) Dera Ghazi Khan rally scheduled on October 31 (today).

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will address the DG Khan rally. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition party leaders would also address the gathering.

Also Read: Maulana Fazlur Rehman to lead Karachi protest against inflation

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz represented PML-N in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad held on October 16.

On October 22, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) kicked off its protest drive against price hikes.

Also Read: Sheikh Rasheed warns of chaos and anarchy ahead of opposition’s protest

Protest rallies were taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities. Leaders of the PDM constituent parties lead the rallies.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!