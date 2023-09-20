Shehbaz Sharif rushes back to London with ‘important message’ for Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has rushed back to London with an ‘important message’ for his brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore on Tuesday after a month-long stay in London where he held meetings with Nawaz Sharif and other party members.

However, sources told ARY News that the Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for London today with an ‘important message’ for his brother.

Sources further claimed that the former premier will reach London on Thursday night while Maryam Nawaz is set to reach the British capital on Thursday afternoon.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “The PML-N supremo will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that his brother was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that the PML-N supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there are no hurdles in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in elections.

Ishaq Dar said that article 62 (1) (f) which decreased the disqualification sentence to five years was passed by the parliament and also approved by the president.

He said that after the the approval of article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections.