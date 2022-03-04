Shehbaz Sharif seeks acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Friday filed an application in an accountability court seeking his acquittal in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz filed the plea through his lawyer stating that he saved billions of rupees of the public in government schemes. He said he was neither a shareholder nor the director of the sugar mill as he had already transferred his properties to his children.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove corruption charges against him, he claimed, requesting the court to acquit him in the case.

In Dec, Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz moved an acquittal plea in the Ramazan Sugar Mills reference. He filed the acquittal plea on the basis of the recent amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He stated that the corruption watchdog filed the reference against him for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The NAB reference is ill-founded and based on mala fide intentions and political grounds, the PML-N leader alleged, adding the bureau instituted the reference at the instigation of the incumbent government.

