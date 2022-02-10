Shehbaz Sharif, son’s indictment in money laundering case on 18th

LAHORE: Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) will frame charges against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the money laundering case on February 18.

Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan today set Feb 18 as a date for indictment of the accused. He ordered copies of the chargesheet to be provided to all the accused for perusal.

Also Read: NCA releases Shehbaz Sharif money laundering case’s file

“Complete set of documents and statements as required u/s 265-C Cr.P.C have been delivered to the accused and their signatures have been obtained on separate sheet containing detail of said documents. Now the file to come up for framing of charge on 18.02.2022,” the court order read.

Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused turned up before the court as the judge resumed hearing. The court extended the interim bail of the PML-N president and his son until the next hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already submitted the chargesheet against the accused. The father-son duo and 19 other persons have been named accused in the 43-page case challan.

Also Read: Arguments sought on plea to unfreeze Shehbaz Sharif family’s assets

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing charges of laundering billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

Comments