Saturday, October 22, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed claims his house was raided by Islamabad police

RAWALPINDI: The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed on Saturday that his Islamabad house was raided by police, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Rasheed said that his house in Islamabad was raided by police on Friday night but the was at his Lal Haveli residence during the raid.

Awami Muslim League and former federal minister Asad Umar confirmed on Saturday that the house raided by the police was in Karachi, not Islamabad.

In response to Sheikh Rasheed’s tweet, the Islamabad police denied conducting any raid on former interior minister’s home.

Lal Haveli case

Separately, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) ordered Rasheed to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED CHALLENGES LAL HAVELI’S EVACUATION ORDERS

The ETPB in its verdict said Sheikh Rasheed and his brother have ‘illegally’ occupied seven properties including Lal Haveli. Both the APML chief and his brother failed to present relevant documents about the property despite several chances.

