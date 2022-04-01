Sheikh Rasheed says ‘don’t know about staying in politics after Sunday’

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that he has not decided yet about staying in politics after Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a ceremony to celebrate the elevation of Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women as the university, said that he wanted to retire from politics but his conscience stopped him from leaving Prime Minister Imran Khan alone.

He asked the responsible people of Pakistan to come forward and hold elections after Hajj if it is impossible after Ramazan month.

The interior minister said that tomorrow is the most important day for national politics. Some dacoits and thieves have gathered against PM Khan. He added that he is firmly standing side-by-side with Imran Khan like a true companion in a difficult time.

Rasheed said that Rawalpindi city does not like traitors nor those who sell their consciences. He admitted that the people from the sugar mafia and ghee black markets have their influences in the federal cabinet.

He said that his conscience will not allow him to leave Imran Khan during a difficult time. If the no-confidence motion against PM Khan is successful, nobody will accept defeat against the opposition in street politics.

Rasheed appealed to the responsible persons of the country to announce fair and free elections after Hajj in which people independently choose their representatives of the parliament.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should introduce a good budget and the organisation of elections after Hajj 2022 in the month of July.

Sheikh Rasheed had said in a press conference that he has only three demands to make here including one from the nation to stand in the support of PM Imran Khan, the second is the Nalalai Expressway project and the organisation of transparent elections in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed had said that the people of Rawalpindi are responsible ones who knew well about the challenges of the country. He added that foreign funding was made to topple PM Khan-led government, however, it was not a failure of the sensitive agencies as they knew everything.

