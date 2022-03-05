Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Sheikh Rasheed: Three suspects behind Peshawar blast identified

test

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three suspects behind yesterday’s deadly blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Koocha Risaldar have been identified.

In a video statement, the minister lauded efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and intelligence agencies in making a headway in investigation into the despicable incident.

The police will trace and arrest the suspects in a day or two, he added.

Also Read: Peshawar Blast: Five more victims succumbed to injuries

Sheikh Rasheed further said that his ministry has not received any request from Nawaz Sharif for renewal of his passport.

Talking about the current political situation, he said the opposition parties had faced a defeat in the National Assembly in the past and they will again meet the same fate if they moved a no-confidence move against the Imran Khan government.

Also Read: No-trust move: Opposition reaches deadlock, says Sheikh Rasheed

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure. He, however, lamented that some elements are trying to fan anarchy when the country is moving ahead.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.