Sheikh Rasheed: Three suspects behind Peshawar blast identified

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three suspects behind yesterday’s deadly blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Koocha Risaldar have been identified.

In a video statement, the minister lauded efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and intelligence agencies in making a headway in investigation into the despicable incident.

اسلام آباد :5 مارچ 2022

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کا ملکی و سیاسی صورتحال پر ویڈیو پیغام جاری@ImranKhanPTI @PakPMO

pic.twitter.com/miaqQlDMex — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 5, 2022

The police will trace and arrest the suspects in a day or two, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that his ministry has not received any request from Nawaz Sharif for renewal of his passport.

Talking about the current political situation, he said the opposition parties had faced a defeat in the National Assembly in the past and they will again meet the same fate if they moved a no-confidence move against the Imran Khan government.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure. He, however, lamented that some elements are trying to fan anarchy when the country is moving ahead.

