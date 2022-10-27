Sheikh Rasheed to hold important press conference today

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that he has reached Lahore and will hold an important conference today, ARY News reported.

In a video message shared on his official Twitter handle, the former federal minister said that he reached Lahore to participate in PTI’s long march starting from October 28 (Friday).

“I was not feeling safe in Islamabad,” he said while explaining the reason behind his participation in long march from Lahore.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that he will hold an important press conference today at 5:00pm here in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan announced his much-awaited march on Islamabad which will commence from Lahore on Friday.

The capital administration has stepped up preparations to counter the protest and multiple arrest teams have been formed to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters.

