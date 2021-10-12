Sheikhupura girls school sweeper arrested for raping student

SHEIKHUPURA: Police have arrested a sweeper at a government girls school in Sheikhupura for allegedly raping a ten-year-old student.

He was today presented before a local judicial magistrate who approved his three-day physical remand for investigation.

According to the police, the victim girl’s mother lodged an FIR at Housing Colony police station. The child’s medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

The police said the suspect has also confessed to having committed the felony.

On Sept 25, four men had gang-raped a 12-year-old girl after abducting her in Gojra, a tehsil in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district. An unidentified woman offered juice to a mother and her daughter in Gojra and later abducted the 12-year-old girl, after she and her mother fainted.

The girl was moved to a house located at Mochi Wala Road in Gojra, where four men gang-raped her, the police said and added that the rape victim managed to flee and reached her house. A case of the gang-rape was registered against unidentified men.

