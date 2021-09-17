Sialkot gang-rape case: Police declare couple’s allegations ‘false’

SIALKOT: Police investigators have declared the gang-rape allegations levelled by a couple in Sialkot ‘false’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The alleged gang-rape incident with a woman had its drop scene on Friday as the police investigators declared it ‘false’ following a thorough probe into the matter.

A woman had claimed to be subjected to gang rape after being abducted by five men in Punjab’s Sialkot city two days ago. Police said that the husband of the woman registered a fake gang-rape case against five men.

It emerged that the woman had given her statement in the court that she was not gang-raped.

Police added that the couple had allegedly registered a fake case to blackmail the citizens.

It is important to mention here that a gang-rape incident had been reported in Sialkot city in the vicinity of Saddar police station. It was learnt that the woman had been kidnapped by the men from a road and later raped her.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the husband stated that he went to a nearby petrol pump while his wife was standing alongside a road. He stated that five men had abducted his wife when he returned to the spot.

In her previous statement, the woman had claimed to be intoxicated by the men and later subjected to rape by them.

Police said that a case was registered and the woman was sent for medical examination. Police had expressed suspicions over the incident and announced to ascertain the facts after a thorough investigation.