Significant change in PIA board of directors after one resigns mysteriously

KARACHI: In an inexplicable turn of events, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) director resigned from his post citing personal reasons while a federal secretary was inducted in the board of directors, ARY News reported.

Dr Javed Ghani was brought to the PIA board of directors from private sector and he served there until his resignation pegged against personal reasons and now a seat in the board remains vacant on this account.

PIA shall hire another director from the private sector to fill in the vacancy left behind by Ghani.

Separately federal secretary Mian Asad has been inducted in the director board of the PIA.

PIA to operate 32 flights for UK after removal from travel red list

Separately reported earlier, PIA will be operating 32 flights for the United Kingdom (UK) from September 22 after the country has been removed from the travel red list.

According to details, the PIA has prepared a schedule of 32 flights to be operated during September 22 and October 30 from Lahore and Islamabad airports.

According to the schedule, seven flights will be operated from 22 to 29 October while 25 flights will be operated during October.

The United Kingdom (UK) removed Pakistan from its travel red list after the British authorities updated its travel advisory.