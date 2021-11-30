Sindh CM announces judicial probe into Nosheen’s mysterious death

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a judicial probe into the mysterious death of a medical student, Nosheen Kazmi, in her hostel room at Larkana’s Chandka Medical College.

The chief minister, expressing sadness and grief over the death of the medical student, said that the provincial government stood with the bereaved family and that the administration was directed to conduct a probe into the tragic incident as per the heirs’ will.

Also Read: Nosheen’s father spurns postmortem report, blames her death on varsity

Murad assured that the government would extend full cooperation if they desired a probe into the death of their loved one by an institution other than the police.

The body of a fourth year student of MBBS, Nosheen Kazmi, was found in a girls hostel room on November 24 in mysterious conditions.

Earlier, registrar of the medical university, in a letter to the Universities and Boards Department Sindh, called for a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death by a district and sessions judge to determine the cause of death.

Also Read: Chandka Medical College says cooperating with family

“The civil society has vehemently protested over the death of the the student,” according to the registrar. “The situation poses a security threat to the university,” the university official wrote.

Before the death of Nosheen, the girls hostel No-2 had two years ago witnessed the dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

