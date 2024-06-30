Sindh Governor assents to Budget for FY 2024-25

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday gave assent to the Rs3.056 trillion budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25.

The process of approving the budget has completed with the signature of the Sindh Governor, with Finance Bill 2024-25 to be effective from tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly had approved the Budget 2024-25 and Finance Bill a few days ago, rejecting all cut-motions moved by the opposition members belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamaat-i-Islami.

The opposition members had moved 1,197 cut-motions — a refusal against a specific allocations and demands in the budget proposal, terming them unnecessary and burden on the public exchequer — seeking reductions in the allocations to Chief Minister Secretariat.

However, all of them were opposed by the chief minister, who had laid the budget 2024-25 before the assembly.

The provincial budget for the next financial year totals Rs3.056tr, with over Rs900bn allocated for development projects.

It includes Rs1.96tr in current revenue, Rs184bn in current capital, Rs42bn for debt repayment, and Rs142.5bn for government investments.