Sindh Governor meets Asif Zardari, discusses ‘political situation’

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad and discussed Sindh’s political situation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the Sindh Governor – who was on an official visit to Islamabad – called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed Sindh’s political situation.

Sources told ARY News that the two personalities discussed province’s law and order situation and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they also discussed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The Governor also put forward MQM-P’s reservations over delimitation of constituencies.

Earlier in January, the administrators recommended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) were reinstated after the local government withdraw the notification of their removal

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) withdrew the notification to remove MQM-P administrators from the charge, which was issued earlier this month on January 3.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif summons Sindh governor to Islamabad

The ECP issued a notification and appointed Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P had boycotted the local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad over delimitation of constituencies and behaviour of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Comments