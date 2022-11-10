Sindh governor meets MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at his residence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During his meeting, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the political situation, political agreement with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other important matters.

Governor Tessori also inquired about the health of Siddiqui’s ailing mother and prayed for her early recovery.

Sources said that the Sindh government will apprise Siddiqui about the progress on talks with the PPP leader Faryal Talpur. Tessori and Siddiqui also reviewed the progress on the charter of rights signed between the PPP and MQM-P, reopening of MQM offices and the recovery of the missing persons.

Moreover, important matters related to the local government (LG) act were discussed.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM-P is always ready to hold talks and PPP will have to implement the agreement at the earliest as it is inevitable to address the issues in urban Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tessori held a meeting with PPP central leader Faryal Talpur. During the meeting, they agreed on making join efforts to address the issues to the province.

Tessori and Talpur exchanged views on the political situation, flood relief activities and other important matters. They also held discussions over the steps to bring improvements to the education, health and other sectors.

He said that the ruling political party should take more steps to improve the education and health facilities in the province. He also urged the completion of flood relief activities ahead of the winter season.

Tessori said that he will play his role to maintain coordination between the Centre and the province and the Centre will provide maximum assistance to the province.

Faryal Talpur congratulated Kamran Tessori for assuming the governor’s office and showed agreement to make joint efforts to address the provincial issues. She added that PPP will take all political parties into confidence for addressing the public issues.

