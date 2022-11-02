Sindh governor: ‘Administrator’s slot right of MQM-P till new LG polls’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said Wednesday that the administrator’s slot was the right of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) till the new local government (LG) polls under the political agreement with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with the journalists today, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he is trying to establish better coordination between the Centre and the province. “You will see that I will take big decisions for the betterment of the city within a month.”

He said that it is inevitable to end the gap between rural and urban parts of Sindh. “Sindh Chief Minister and PPP has also owned me and accepted me as their governor,” said Tessori.

“Under the political agreement with PPP, the administrator’s slot is the right of MQM-P and citizens will see major progress very soon. I will play my role to address the issues of Karachi along with the administrator.”

He predicted that the water scarcity issue will be intensified in the coming years. He expressed sorrow over the failure of the government to complete the first phase of the K-IV project.

Earlier in October, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan had said that they have had a breakthrough with the PPP on some issues after six months.

MQM-P leader had said that the MQM-P presented small traders’ and Karachi’s case in front of the provincial government. In Punjab, parties are trading MPAs for Chief Ministership, but they have not asked for anything other than Karachi’s rights, he added.

He added that they have demanded the PDM leaders hold the local body polls in Karachi.

