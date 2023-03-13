Sindh governor, MQM-P convenor hold one-on-one meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a one-on-one meeting at the Governor’s House on Monday, ARY News reported.

Kamran Tessori and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the political situation, digital census and the progress on the agreement with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Sources told ARY News that they also exchanged views on the notification for increasing 53 union councils (UCs).

Siddiqui praised Tessori’s efforts for the notification regarding the UCs. The governor also held two separate meetings with the local government (LG) minister for removing the legal complications and the issuance of the notification.

Siddiqui said that the MQM-P’s demand was met and the ruling PPP should also implement the other provisions of the agreement. He said that he held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed reservations regarding the digital census.

Sindh governor said that he will play his role for the development of the province and the metropolis. He vowed to hold talks with the federal government and the premier regarding the census issue.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government accepted a demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), notifying an increase in number of Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division.

According to a notification issued by Local Government Department, the Sindh government included 53 more Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division, taking the total number of UCs from 246 to 299.

“The notification will apply prospectively for future local government elections,” it added.

Sources told ARY News that the increase in number of committees will not affect the results of recently-held local government (LG) elections. Sources claimed that Mayor Karachi will be elected on the basis of 246 Union Committees.

Sources added the Sindh government issued the notification on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership following the demand tabled by MQM-P.

The increase in number of Karachi Union Committees (UCs) was another demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) tabled at the time when the latter parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

