Sindh govt notifies increase in numbers of Karachi UCs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday accepted a demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), notifying an increase in number of Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Local Government Department, the Sindh government included 53 more Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division, taking the total number of UCs from 246 to 299.

“The notification will apply prospectively for future local government elections,” it added.

Sources told ARY News that the increase in number of committees will not affect the results of recently-held local government (LG) elections. Sources claimed that Mayor Karachi will be elected on the basis of 246 Union Committees.

Sources added the Sindh government issued the notification on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership following the demand tabled by MQM-P.

The increase in number of Karachi Union Committees (UCs) was another demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) tabled at the time when the latter parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party was postponing the Karachi sit-in until the peace exercises were underway.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our political interests for national security,” Khalid Maqbool said, pointing out that the country’s stability was associated with the peace and stability of Karachi.

He further said that not a single party denied ‘malpractices’ in delimitation of constituencies. However, he said, they will not withdraw from their demands regarding the constituencies. “We will raise the issue again after the naval exercises conclude,” he added.

MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

