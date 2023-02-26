MQM-P decides to hold ‘power shows’ against delimitations

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to hold ‘power shows’ against ‘flawed’ delimitations of constituencies as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The decision was taken during an ‘important meeting’ of MQM-P Rabta Committee, which discussed the country’s political situation and issues regarding delimitations of constituencies, census and agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources told ARY News that the Rabta Committee also raised concern over the non-issuance of the notification of increased number of union councils (UCs) in Karachi.

In this regard, MQM-P has decided to hold power show in Karachi against the delimitation and violation of agreement with PPP. Sources further claimed that the party would hold a public rally on March 12 at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah.

“A formal announcement of the public gathering will be made through a press conference”, sources claimed, adding that a second power show would be held in Hyderabad.

A day earlier, it was reported that the deadlock between MQM-P and PPP persisted as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs) despite making promises.

Sources said that the Khalid Maqbool-led party informed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori about its reservation over the number of UCs in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sources added that Governor Tessori also discussed the reservations in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Sindh governor is likely to contact PPP central leadership to address the reservations.

MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party was postponing the Karachi sit-in until the peace exercises were underway.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our political interests for national security,” Khalid Maqbool said, pointing out that the country’s stability was associated with the peace and stability of Karachi.

He further said that not a single party denied ‘malpractices’ in delimitation of constituencies. However, he said, they will not withdraw from their demands regarding the constituencies. “We will raise the issue again after the naval exercises conclude,” he added.

MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

