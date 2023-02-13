Sindh governor says ‘received funds from Asif Ali Zardari for Karachi’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has claimed that he received funds from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for the development of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the journalists during his visit to Karachi’s Paper Market, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that the ancient Paper Market is in a dilapidated state where accidents are common due to open manholes and sewerage lines.

He said that he has given a responsibility to the Karachi Administrator to cover the manholes and sewerage lines. He complained that they do not have funds for paying the salaries of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employees.

READ: SINDH GOVERNOR MEETS ASIF ZARDARI, DISCUSSES ‘POLITICAL SITUATION’

He said that Karachiites can contact him via the Governor House helpline or Twitter account.

Governor Tessori said that it is unfortunate that the whole metropolis is in a dilapidated state and he is fully aware of the miseries of the Karachiites.

“I have talked to the Sindh CM regarding the Karachi development works. I have given orders to the Karachi administrator to improve the situation in four hospitals. All four hospitals were constructed in accordance with the standards of the South City Hospital.”

READ: ‘MQM IS MY RED LINE’: KAMRAN TESSORI RESPONDS TO IMRAN ISMAIL’S ALLEGATIONS

Tessori claimed that he has received funds from Asif Ali Zardari and CM Murad Ali Shah for Karachi. “I had told Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting that the development of Karachi is important.”

He said that Karachi is a stronghold of mafias and he is fighting with them. “I will never step back from working for the betterment of Karachi. Street crime is one of the biggest issues of this city and it is necessary to address this issue as a top priority.”

During his visit, the governor met labourers working to cover the nullah and awarded them Rs2,000 prize money.

Comments