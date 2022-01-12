Sindh govt orders inquiry into Shahrukh Jatoi’s hospital stay

KARACHI: Sindh government has ordered an inquiry into the prolonged stay of a murder convict in Shahzeb killing case, Shahrukh Jatoi, at a Karachi hospital.

The issue came to the limelight after being reported in media and led to an inquiry into the matter from the provincial home department.

The home department in its letter stated that the probe into a prolonged stay of Shahrukh Jatoi would be headed by additional secretary prisons.

The inquiry would answer queries regarding the reason behind the transfer of the inmate to a hospital and its legal standing. The additional secretary has been directed to submit the report into the matter within three days.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Shahrukh Jatoi, the main character of December 24, 2012, cold-blooded murder of Shahzeb Khan in Karachi’s Defence, was moved from Central Jail to a private hospital.

According to sources, Shahrukh Jatoi was shifted to a private hospital for a long. “The hospital was established by the influential father of Shahrukh,” jail sources said.

“The hospital has been set up in a residential bungalow for Shahrukh Jatoi,” according to sources.

“The main accused of Shahzeb murder case, residing in the bungalow at the first floor, which is furnished with all facilities,” sources said.

“Shahrukh also receives friends while separate personnel have been arranged for his security,” sources added. Sindh health department has expressed its ignorance about the shifting of Shahrukh Jatoi, to a private hospital.

However, as soon as the news was aired on media, the convict was immediately rushed back to the central prison.

