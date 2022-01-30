Sindh LG bill: ANP delegation to meet MQM-P high-ups tomorrow

KARACHI: A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Shahi Syed will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ANP delegation will meet MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the Rabita Committee tomorrow at 4 pm.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues including the recently passed Sindh LG bill, police action outside CM House and other matters, sources informed ARY News.

The delegation will also offer his condolence over the death of MQM-P local leader Aslam.

It is pertinent to mention here that this would be the first visit of the ANP-P delegation to the MQM headquarter after a gap of several years.

It is pertinent to mention here that several political parties are protesting in Sindh against a controversial local government bill.

Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal today converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

Recently, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ended its 28-days long sit-in in Karachi after successful talks with the Sindh government over a controversial local government (LG) law.

