Sindh to set up facilitation desk at New Sabzi Mandi Karachi for transporters

The Sindh government has approved the establishment of a dedicated facilitation desk for transporters at the New Sabzi Mandi in Karachi, aimed at improving services for goods transport operators.

According to the provincial transport department, relevant authorities have been directed to take immediate steps to set up a one-window facilitation system at the site.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, where it was agreed to establish the facility to streamline documentation and regulatory services.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the desk is being set up to facilitate the issuance and renewal of route permits and other required documents for freight vehicles.

He added that the initiative aims to bring more commercial and goods transport vehicles into a digital and automated system.

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The facility desk is expected to become fully operational within the current week. Staff will be deployed, and awareness campaigns, including banners and public notices, will be launched to inform transporters.

Sharjeel Memon said the government is pursuing a broader vision of digitising public services, particularly in the transport sector.

He further stated that the facilitation desk will help transporters avoid repeated visits to government offices, while digital route permits and fitness certificates will save both time and cost.