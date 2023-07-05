FAISALABAD: Some 30 kilometer south of the Manchester of Pakistan lies a small town of Satiana where Asad Abbas, now 33, practiced his vocals since he was a child, in the supervision of what he terms a family of musicians, until 14 odd years ago when his professional singing career was propelled into fame following his win at the Pakistan Sanget Icon season 1.

Abbas never since looked back and sang, as lead vocalist for the Mekaal Hasan Band, and the award winning OSTs of Pakistani dramas and films; he also did a Coke Studio song Mahi Gal, for its season 6; he’s performed covers of famous bollywood songs and was approached by the producers across the border. But while his songs were timeless, his health was very shortlived as soon after becoming a popular vocalist, Abbas plunged into renal failure following his blood pressure condition.

Now having lost it all that he had earned, according to his own estimates somewhere around Rs80- to 90 million, in his treatments, dialyses, kidney transplant that again succumed to his compromised renal system, Abbas resorts to seeking help from the unheeding government, and his fans anywhere in the world to support his chance at a retransplantation possible in the US’ medical facility.

Abbas has also appealed to the masses and the government to help him arrange for funds to go for this exorbitant treatment by donating to his account.

