Six booked for raping, filming girl in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil

SUKKUR: Six men have been booked for allegedly sexually abusing and filming a girl in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil, according to local police.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of the victim girl’s father.

The police said a medical examination of the girl confirmed she has been subjected to sexual abuse. The key accused have gone into hiding after registration of the case, they added.

Sources relayed that the accused would blackmail girls using their indecent videos. They exposed each other’s involvement in the crime after a feud between them.

The SSP Sukkur said two of the accused named in the FIR have been apprehended, assuring that the rest would be arrested soon.

In April, this year, a 13-year-old boy was murdered after being subjected to rape in Pano Aqil. The body of the teenager was found on the rooftop of a mosque.

