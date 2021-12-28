Six of a family suffocate to death in Hangu house fire

HANGU: At least six members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out in their house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

They relayed that the gas accumulated in the room where they were sleeping caused the fire.

Also Read: Mother burnt to death, three children injured in Karachi house fire

The victims include a couple and their four children, the officials said. Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On Sunday, two elderly women were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a house in Lahore.

Also Read: Lahore: Battery explosion triggers house fire, 2 killed, 3 hurt

Rescue sources said that the fire broke out in the house near Lahore’s College Road Township in which two women lost their lives in the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!