Soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to injuries: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Another Pakistan Army soldier, who was injured in a recent operation against militants at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu, embraced martyrdom after struggling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29-year-old Sepoy Haleem Khan, sustained bullet injuries along with 27 other soldiers and officers during the operation to clear Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu seized by militants.

The injured soldier succumbed to his injuries today at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi. He has left behind three children, the military’s media wing added.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, seek safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reaffirmed the military’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism, saying that it would not tolerate cross-border terrorism under any circumstances, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson provided details of the operation and the background of the Bannu operation.

He noted that almost 35 terrorists were under arrest at the CTD compound and one of them had managed to overpower an employee after hitting him in the head with a brick.

“Later, two CTD officials were martyred in firing by one of the terrorists,” Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, adding that the security forces reached the sport after hearing shots.

The spokesman added, “Initially, two terrorists were gunned down in exchange of fire while three who wanted to escape were arrested and two security personnel were injured as well.”

