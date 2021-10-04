Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It relayed that terrorists targeted a security post in Ghariuom. The army troops responded promptly.

“During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, age 30 years, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding an area clearance operation was launched following the attack.

On Oct 2, four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) and a Levies sub-inspector had embraced martyrdom while thwarting a targeted attack on security forces’ vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years.

