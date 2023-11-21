Soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in two IBOs: ISPR

A soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) DI Khan and North Waziristan districts, ARY News reported quoting ISPR on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Army’s public relations wing, an IBO was conducted in DI Khan’s Kalachi area following the reported presence of terrorists.

An intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, as a result of which two terrorists were killed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation.

In a separate action, in South Waziristan’s Kot Azam area, a terrorist was shot dead by the security forces, while a sepoy named Shahzaib was martyred in an IED blast in North Waziristan.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in the elimination of the menace of terrorism,” ISPR said.

Last week, two employees and one Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan district.