South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120, fire authorities say

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said.

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.

The number of casualties could rise as rescue activities are still underway. Yonhap news agency said hundreds were estimated to have been injured due to the stampede.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

South Korea’s President Yon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with top aides and ordered the dispatch of emergency medical teams to the area, his office said.

Authorities were investigating the exact cause of the incident, the agency said.

