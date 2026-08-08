MADRID/ROME: Spain’s government said on Friday it would establish border controls for ​flights and ships from Italy from midnight on ‌Saturday until September 7 in a dispute with the neighbouring country over irregular migration.

Passport, nationality and visa checks would ​be conducted for Italian passengers and visitors ​from other countries arriving from Italy “amid the persistent ⁠irregular migratory pressure” from the country.

Spain said the ​measures would apply while Italy applied its own ​measures which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people on Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta on ​July 30.

Earlier on Friday, Italy said it would ​not bow to “ultimatums or impositions” from Spain and would maintain border ‌controls ⁠on arrivals from the country until at least August 15.

Spain threatened earlier on Friday to impose reciprocal measures on travelers from Italy unless Rome lifted ​by Sunday ​the border controls ⁠it imposed last week, following a mass influx of migrants from Morocco into the Spanish ​enclave of Ceuta.

In a statement, the Italian ​government ⁠said it would only reconsider its decision once it was certain there were no security or terrorism risks, ⁠no ​new migration wave and no ​irregular migrants heading towards European territory.

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