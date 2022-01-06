Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse (Part One) writers speak on its story

The writers of the animated superhero film titled Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse (Part One) Phil Lord and Christopher Miller gave hints regarding its plot.

It is pertinent to mention that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, followed the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who got bit by a radioactive spider.

Kingpin took the life of Spider-Man after the jump-off point got made. However, he had opened different portals that led to the different Spider-people making their way into Miles Morales’ universe.

He teamed with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and many other spider-people to stop Kingpin successfully.

Just when the fans thought everything was said and done, a post-credits scene made it clear that a sequel was in store. It showed the introduction of a new character named Miguel O’ Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Miles Morales will go head-to-head against Spider-Man 2099 by exploring an alternate reality instead of it coming to him.

Here’s what the writers had to say about it.

“It’s been fun to have the confidence,” they were quoted saying in the report. “And to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn’t imagine.”

Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is expected to release October this year while its sequel Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) will come the next year.

