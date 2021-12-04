Sri Lankan PM shocked at Sialkot incident

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Saturday he is confident that his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will keep his commitment to bring all those involved in the Sialkot incident to justice.

“Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Initial report makes startling revelations about Sialkot lynching

“My heart goes out to his wife and family. Sri Lanka and her people are confident that PM Imran Khan will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.”

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that PM @ImranKhanPTI will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot on Friday.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan vows to punish perpetrators of Sialkot incident

The horrific incident has drawn widespread condemnation from government officials and human rights bodies.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!