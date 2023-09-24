SRK’s Jawan sets unique records after Pathaan

On the 17th box office collection day, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan broke his previous movie Pathaan’s record and became the biggest Hindi movie of all time in India.

SRK’s Jawan shattered box office collection records of Pathaan on the 17th day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan made an estimated Rs13 crore on its third Saturday, which takes its net domestic collections to Rs 546 crore. This is Rs3 crore ahead of Pathaan’s Rs 543 lifetime collection.

Jawan debuted to record-breaking numbers earlier this month.

The movie set the records for the biggest opening day (Rs75 crore), biggest single day haul (Rs80 crore on its first Sunday) and biggest opening week (Rs 389 crore) in Hindi cinema history.

It also became the fastest Hindi movie to pass the Rs100 crore, Rs200 crore, Rs300 crore, Rs400 crore and Rs500 crore milestones.

On day 17 of release, Jawan registered an all-India occupancy of 23% for the Hindi-language version.

The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions registered 35% and 21%, respectively, although the number of shows in the dubbed versions was very limited, Indian Express reported.

Directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan was designed to perform as a pan-India release for Shah Rukh.

Pathaan’s lifetime collection was over Rs1,000 crore globally, whereas, Jawan’s worldwide collections stood at Rs953 crore till Friday.

The movie is expected to overtake Pathaan at the global box office today, becoming the second-biggest Bollywood release of all time behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

SRK will return around Christmas with his third and final release of the year — Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

He is now the only Bollywood star to have delivered two $100 million-plus grossers in one calendar year. Pathaan and Jawan are the two biggest Hindi hits of all time, and of Shah Rukh’s storied career.