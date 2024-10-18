SSGC starts collecting geyser charges in gas bills

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has started collecting conical baffle charges under geyser campaign, ARY News reported.

According to details, SSGC sent additional bills amounting to Rs2,085 to the consumers under the name of “conical baffle” charges. Millions of consumers within the 3.2 million customer network are distressed due to these extra charges.

It is being revealed that consumers received inflated bills regardless of whether geysers were installed in their homes. Extra charges were applied before the installation of conical baffles.

Read more: Pakistan’s gas reserves likely to be reduced by half till 2027: SSGC

Following the outcry of consumers, the OGRA issued a clarification, stating that the installation of Conical Baffles has been authorized to ensure safety and reduce gas bills for consumers.

The spokesperson advised that consumers facing charges without having a geyser should file complaints with the company or OGRA.

SSGC officials stated that surveys were conducted for the installation of Conical Baffles, and charges were applied after OGRA’s approval. Contractors have begun the installation process.

Read more: SSGC apprehends culprit stealing gas via underground clamps in Nawabshah

SSGC urged consumers to contact the nearest Customer Facilitation Center (CFC) for any complaints regarding Conical Baffles.

It is to be noted that a meeting chaired by the prime minister of Pakistan on the progress of energy conservation measures on January 5, 2023, Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) advised both Sui companies to install conical baffles in the existing geysers at the customer premises and declared this as mandatory.