SSP Anoosh Masood reveals status of women prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood has revealed the status of women prisoners being kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

SSP Investigation Punjab police Dr Anoosh Masood elaborated on the status of women prisoners being kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail after the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan levelled serious allegations of mistreatment with the female inmates.

Dr Masood detailed that 10 women prisoners are currently present in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after May 9 riots. “I visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and talked to the arrested women to inquire about their complaints and issues.”

“The prisoners told me that they are not facing any issues in the jail. Women prison cells are separate from male prison cells in the jail and male officials are not allowed to enter the premises.”

Yesterday, former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan alleged that women are being mistreated to pressurise the political leaders. While addressing PTI workers and supporters via social media, Imran Khan claimed that women are being targeted by the incumbent government in an organised way.

He alleged that yesterday’s late night press conference of interior minister Rana Sanaullah had proved that PTI women faced mistreatment from the government.

Khan said that everyone has witnessed the way how PTI women were arrested and they also heard about some women being subjected to rape in custody. He further alleged that the government is afraid of victim women’s press conferences after being released from jail.

The PTI chief said that the government is seemingly afraid of something wrong it did and cannot be controlled, hence they are preparing for facing the consequences.

“They are giving the impression that PTI had hatched a big conspiracy. I have never seen such mistreatment with women in Pakistan in my whole life. Women’s honour is not only a tradition here but it is also part of our religion.”

The former premier said that the women were mistreated to spread fear and now they are being targeted to pressurise the political leaders. “There are 50% women in the country who are being ousted from politics.”