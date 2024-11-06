Street crime claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Street criminals claim yet another life in Defense area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources, a man was shot dead during a robbery attempt on Defense’s 26th Street.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, identified as Muhammad Saeed, had withdrawn cash and was standing aside after noticing someone approaching.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him, the deceased however opted to resist, as a result, the robbers fired 4-5 shots as they fled the scene of the crime.

A total number of 105 people have fallen victim to the rampant street crime in Karachi this year.

Similarly, on 24 Oct a man was gunned down by robbers during a mugging incident in the Ahsanabad area near the Site Superhighway.

The victim was returning home after selling his wife’s jewellery to finance his daughter’s treatment.

He received three bullets by the muggers who robbed him on the way. The robbers escaped after committing crime.

According to a report released by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in Aug Karachi witnessed a surge in street crime, with 5,960 incidents reported in the month alone.

Read More: Karachi reports 5,960 street crime incidents in August

The city saw a rise in street crime, including vehicle theft, with 23 cars stolen at gunpoint and 150 cars stolen.

Report stated that the motorcycles were also a target, with 656 stolen and 3385 reported stolen from various areas of the city.

Furthermore, robbers snatched 1737 mobile phones from citizens, while 3 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 6 cases of extortion were also reported.

Earlier on August 10, police reported that Karachi witnessed a staggering surge in street crimes, with over 44,000 incidents reported in just the first seven months of the year 2024.

Read More: Karachi reports 44,000 street crime incidents in first seven months of 2024

The majority of the crimes involved the theft of motorcycles in the metropolis.