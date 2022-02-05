Strong earthquake hits Islamabad, other parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Strong earthquake tremors hit the upper parts of the country Saturday morning, reported ARY News.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

The KP cities struck by the quake included Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Lower Dir, Shangla, Buner, and Abottabad. Whereas, the earthquake rattled Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Kalabagh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sangla Hill and Chiniot.

The tremors were also felt in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the quake with an intensity of 5.9 on Richter Scale hit different parts of the country.

It had a depth of 210 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the monitoring centre said. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

