Student injured by police firing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 10-grade student, Huzaifa, was injured in police firing in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred within the limits of Noor police Station when police opened fire on a matric student who was on a motorcycle and returning home after taking tuition.

According to the victim’s father, his son, Huzaifa, was returning home from the tuition centre when four policemen opened fire on Huzaifa near Noor Police Station.

On the other hand, police officials said that they opened fire after the motorcyclists ignored the cops signal to stop.

The Islamabad police have arrested all four cops while the injured boy was shifted to PIMS hospital where his condition is stable.

It is pertinent to mention here that a policeman was martyred and two officials were left wounded in a firing incident that took place in the federal capital Islamabad on last month.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in Sector G-8 of Islamabad, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured.

The terrorists opened fire on police officials when they were stopped at a check post, said police, adding that two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire. 9mm pistol, AK-47 and bullets were recovered from the possession of terrorists, they added.

