Suspect behind Islamabad suicide attack identified

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber, who detonated himself in capital’s I-10 Sector on December 23, killing a police officer, ARY News reported.

According to details, the suicide bomber of the Islamabad attack has been identified as a 22-year-old male named Saqib Uddin, who hailed from Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a statement, the police said the bomber was wearing vest laden with 10 to 12 kilograms of explosives. “He [the bomber] travelled to Islamabad from the Karam agency with the intention of a suicide attack.

The police identified the suspect through mobile SIM as it was registered after his name. The police also revealed that the bomber was assisted by a resident of Rawalpindi.

Read More: Islamabad suicide attack case registered

In December, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the suspects, allegedly involved in a suicide attack in Islamabad’s Sector I-10, have been arrested.

Speaking to a private news channel, the interior minister claimed that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested suspects allegedly involved in Islamabad’s suicide attack, which claimed the life of a policeman.

Rana Sanaullah noted that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accepted responsibility for the attack, adding that the LEAs have arrested around four to five suspects while their handlers have also been apprehended.

He pointed out that the taxi driver was ‘innocent and was not involved in

the attack as the suspects had rented the cab from him. “The suspects had travelled from Kurram Agency to Rawalpindi,” he added.

Comments