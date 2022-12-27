Suspects involved in Islamabad suicide attack arrested: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the suspects, allegedly involved in suicide attack in Islamabad’s Sector I-10, have been arrested, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the interior minister claimed that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested suspects allegedly involved in Islamabad’s suicide attack, which claimed life of a policeman.

Rana Sanaullah noted that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accepted the responsibility for the attack, adding that the LEAs have arrested around four to five suspects while their handlers have also been apprehended.

He pointed out that the taxi driver was ‘innocent and was not involved in the attack as the suspects had rented the cab from him. “The suspects had travelled from Kurram Agency to Rawalpindi,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police issued special security plan amid possible threat of a terrorist attack following the suicide bombing in the I-10 Sector.

According to the security plan unveiled by Capital police, temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad while Safe City cameras will record Red Zone entrances.

The video of passengers travelling via metro bus service would also be recorded, the police said in a statement. The Islamabad police advised citizens to carry their identification documents and use excise office issued number plates on vehicles.

Islamabad suicide attack

It is pertinent to mention here that a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector.

Addressing the media at the blast site, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard in the I-10/4 area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

