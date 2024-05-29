Sunni Ittehad Council to get PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the new home for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will get 12 chairmanships of standing committees in National Assembly, while the SIC will get nine chairmanships, including the PAC one’s.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will get chairmanship of 7 standing committees, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had formally nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram for the chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The slot became a bone of contention and triggered a tug-of-war between senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members as Sher Afzal Marwat, who was earlier named by the party, openly critisised the party leadership.

Earlier on May 11, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making ‘irresponsible’ statements

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan who asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice stated that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Sher Afzal Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.

The show-cause notice was issued in the wake of Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement, saying that he would not let three people ‘hijack’ the party.

He said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not ‘changed’ the decision to appoint him Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

“Imran Khan’s purported decision to name someone else for the PAC chairmanship has not been conveyed to the PTI’s political committee,” he added.