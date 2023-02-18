Super Mario’s mushroom kingdom comes to life

Universal Studios Hollywood visitors can leap over to the new Super Nintendo World and see Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto’s Mushroom Kingdom come to life with vibrant coloured coin blocks, warp pipes, Piranha plants and beloved characters like Mario and Luigi.

“There’s nothing better than being inside the land,” said Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. “You’ll see kids, five years old, grown men, 50 years old, just screaming because they’re coming to a place where they’ve only known it on their game and now, they get to actually go here.”

The theme park in Los Angeles features ‘Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge’, which allows players to battle Team Bowser in the racing game, Mario Kart.

Visitors can also eat at Toadstool Café and get Nintendo swag at the ‘1-UP Factory store’.

Guests can level up by wearing an interactive ‘Power-Up Band’, a colourful slap bracelet that stores digital, coins and keys that unlock access to challenges, like a battle against game antagonist Bowser Jr.

Super Nintendo World will also be added to Universal Studios Florida in 2025.

Corfino told Reuters that attendees of all ages can explore and adventure anywhere in the park while learning something new every time they go on the Mario Kart ride.

“All of us here have worked very hard over the last six years to bring this to life,” Corfino said.

The opening of the park will be followed by the ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie, which arrives in theatres on April 7 and stars ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor Chris Pratt, who voices Mario.

