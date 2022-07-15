Sushmita Sen opens up on about wedding rumours with Lalit Modi

Veteran Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen refuted the rumours of her getting married to India businessman Lalit Modi on the social media application Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that the No Problem actor recently spent vacation in Maldives and Sardinia with the businessman after which the latter made the relationship official. He even called her his better half. The rumours of their high-profile wedding functions started to make rounds on social media platforms.

Sushmita Sen refuted the businessman’s claim on Instagram with a picture of her with daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and wrote is in a happy place.

“I am in a happy place!!!” the caption read. “Not Married… No Rings… Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given… now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always… and for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!”

Lalit Modi, on the other hand, claimed he is dating Sushmita Sen. He hoped he will marry her someday.

“Just for clarity,” he stated. “Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

The former Miss Universe and Miss India is known for her performances in Bollywood films namely Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? She will reprise her role as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller show by the same name.

