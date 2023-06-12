Suspect involved in Karachi cops killed in encounter

KARACHI: A suspect namely Sharabo Khan has been killed by police in an ‘encounter’ who was allegedly involved in killing two cops in the Sohrab Goth area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police and suspected criminals exchanged heavy fire in Sohrab Goth Indus Plaza today. Police said that a suspect namely Sharabo Khan involved in the martyrdom of two policemen was killed.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Zubair Shaikh told the media that two cops had been martyred in the Sohrab Goth area two days ago. The killed suspect along with accomplices opened fire at the cops.

The killed suspect has a criminal record and faced jail multiple times in dacoity cases, he added. The police team also recovered arms from his possession, he said.

Two days ago, two police personnel were shot dead by unidentified men in Sohrab Goth in Karachi.

Unidentified men opened fire and killed the police officer, Rehmat and Hakeem. They went to check the suspicious men who were sitting in a playground but the assailants opened fire at police personnel, killing them on the spot.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the scene. The suspects had reportedly taken the weapons of the police personnel too, police officials added. The police department is conducting further investigation into the incident.