Suspect who killed Karachi policeman flee abroad

KARACHI: Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, has fled the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, has fled to Sweden.

Sources told ARY News that the suspect had used his Swedish passport to run away from Pakistan. The killing of policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock in the night.

The police, in a statement, said that the suspect checked in at the airport at around 4:11 am. The police had contacted the airport authorities in this regard at 4:30 am.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

A Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

Earlier in the day, the Karachi police launched an investigation into the killing of Abdul Rehman in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, with the officials believing the police officer displayed negligence and carelessness.

According to the police officials, two policemen — part of the recently-formed Shaheen Force tasked with tackling street crimes — showed negligence and carelessness during the spot.

The police officials, in a statement, said that Shaheen Force were not tasked to stop and search vehicles. “Why did the policemen not called 15 when they saw the suspect had a weapon,” the officials asked.

‘The suspect’

The suspect, who shot dead a police officer, is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. According to DIG South Irfan Baloch, the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner.

He said that police have recorded the statement of accused parents and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprit.

