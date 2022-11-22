Karachi policeman’s killing: ‘Officers displayed negligence, carelessness’

KARACHI: The Karachi police have launched an investigation into the killing of a policeman – Abdul Rehman – in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, with the officials believing the police officer displayed negligence and carelessness, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, two policemen — part of the recently-formed Shaheen Force tasked with tackling street crimes — showed negligence and carelessness during the spot.

The police officials, in a statement, said that Shaheen Force were not tasked to stop and search vehicles. “Why did the policemen not called 15 when they saw the suspect had a weapon,” the officials asked.

“When the policemen got the information about the abduction of the woman, they should have summoned additional personnel,” the officials added.

Sources told ARY News that there was no sign of a woman in the CCTV footage obtained from the incident. The suspect – Khurram – had switched off his mobile phone after killing the policeman. The weapon found in the accused’s house has been sent for forensics.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

A Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

‘The suspect’

The suspect, who shot dead a police officer, is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. According to DIG South Irfan Baloch, the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner.

He said that police have recorded the statement of accused parents and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprit.

FIR registered

The case of the murder of the policeman was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station.

The suspected shooter faces charges of terrorism, murder, and shootout with police, officials said.

Rahman, the martyred cop, was shot in the right temple. Initial medical examination showed the slug of the bullet got stuck in the head, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

