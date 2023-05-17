Suspect who vandalise Col Sher Khan statue arrested

MARDAN: The Mardan police have arrested a suspect responsible for vandalising the statue of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed during violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on May 9, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the police have arrested the suspect – identified as Rehmatullah –from the Gujargarhi area in Mardan.

In a statement, the police said the arrest was made possible with the assistance of video evidence and the efforts of investigative agencies.

Rehmatullah was reportedly captured on camera while committing the act of vandalism, destroying the statue of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed outside the Punjab Regiment Center, located in Mardan.

Colonel Sher Khan, a renowned military officer and recipient of Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider, is revered as a national hero.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the “barbaric act of torching of Corps Commander House in Lahore”, saying the latter planned and instigated the act of arson.

The prime minister issued these remarks during his visit to Jinnah House or Corps Commander House Lahore. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and senior army and civil officers accompanied the prime minister.

Talking to journalists, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the planners, instigators and abettors behind this attack will not be given any relief. “Jinnah House was the home of Corps Commander Lahore which on May 9 was tragically and cruelly burnt,” he noted.

The rioters attacked and set the house on fire, the premier said adding the arsonists did not care that it was a historical building and the army officer and his family were living there.